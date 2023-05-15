A record set in 1973 was broken over the weekend as Burns Lake hit a high of 30.5 degrees.

Environment Canada released a Special Weather Statement last Friday (May 12th) as forecasts called for Smithers and Burns Lake to reach temperatures in the 30s.

Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Jim Prime said records are also expected to be broken today (May 15th).

For Smithers, “The record is 22.8 from 1952 and the forecast is 30 so it looks like we will break the record for today.”

Burns Lake is also in line to break today’s record of 25.6 degrees, set in 1959.

Prime added the heat is expected to continue through the week with a break coming this weekend.

More information for Smithers and Burns Lake can be found on the Environment Canada website.