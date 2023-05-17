An open fire ban is coming to the Prince George Fire Centre.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, it will take effect at noon on Friday.

It applies to campfires as well as Category 2 and 3 blazes.

The ban will remain in place until noon on October 15th or until the order is rescinded.

The following activities remain prohibited:

The use of tiki and/or similar kinds of torches

The use of chimineas

The use of outdoor stoves or other portable campfire apparatus without a CSA or ULC rating

The use of fireworks and sky lanterns

The use of burn barrels or burn cages of any size

The use of binary exploding targets or air curtain burners

Anyone found in contravention of an open-burning prohibition may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150, may be required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, may be fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.