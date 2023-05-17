The long drives from Dawson Creek to Kelowna for quick passport services are no more.

Prince George’s 10-day passport office in the Service Canada office on 4th Avenue has officially opened its doors.

The office was confirmed to be on its way to Prince George in November amid a massive backlog in passport processing across the country.

Briefly delayed by the Public Service Alliance of Canada strike, residents in the north can now get their passports processed in the north.

“The new passport office is great news for the approximately 300,000 people who live in northern BC,” said Taylor Bachrach, Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP. “We made our voices heard and worked together to make a difference. I think that’s something we can all be proud of.”

Bachrach was one of the first voices calling for a passport office in the north amid the backlog.

For potential travelers, there are five steps towards getting a new passport:

Complete an application form Gather the required documents Find 2 references Submit application and pay fees Get the passport

There was no wait time for passport processing when the office opened this morning.

For more information on how to get your passport, click here.