Work has started to repair the Bulkley riverbank along Rosenthal Road.

The emergency work was contracted to Vihar Construction Ltd. by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The Town of Smithers said work will take about eight days to complete, with the road reduced to single-lane alternating traffic.

During repairs efforts should be made to avoid using Rosenthal Road, except for emergency uses.

Recreational users may be denied access.

While the Perimeter Trail is closed, Riverside Municipal Campground remains open.

