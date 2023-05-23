Another popular spring event is returning to the CN Centre this weekend.

The Canada North Resources Expo is taking place Friday (9-5) and Saturday (9-4); returning after a four-year hiatus.

It will feature four acres of indoor and outdoor exhibit space and will see a wide range of equipment from various sectors including forestry, heavy construction, and mining.

“We are pleased to be returning to Prince George for this key trade event,” said Mark Cusack, National Show Manager in a news release. “With the promise of large crowds, impressive equipment, and substantial sales, we’re ready to make a big impact.”

In addition, the Expo continues its charitable efforts, with the Honour House Society Tour of Honour.

It is a grassroots effort that aims to raise awareness about the illnesses and injuries faced by those who dedicate themselves to serving and protecting our communities. The Tour of Honour will be making a stop on Saturday.

More details on the Expo can be found at www.CNRE.ca.