Miracle Theatre has set a new donation record for itself.

As a result of money raised from its Dancing Lessons production, a 190-thousand-dollar Refugee and Hope Endowment Fund has been established in Prince George.

Director, Ted Price told the media that helping displaced Ukranians get on their feet is the main goal – the fund can also assist others fleeing conflict or danger.

“There will be somebody who will be next and I hope it is not war. There are other kinds of destruction that the fund will be able to help people with too and not just from overseas but it could be down the street or across the globe. But if people come here to this city there will be a permanent endowment that can help them seek refuge.”

“In almost all of those cases, they come having left everything behind and it’s so difficult.”

As of this month, there are over 250 Ukrainians who have found a home in northern BC, 211 of which are in PG.

Nearly half of the newcomers to Prince George are children.

Price added even though they are among the smallest theatre companies in Canada – they have little trouble obtaining actors for their plays.

“It’s not that we are big-shots or we use some sort of koo to get people to come – they are often coming with a lot of enthusiasm not just for the play but for the whole endeavour and idea of supporting a good cause.”

Price noted that ticket and sponsorship revenues have increased substantially over the last three productions they have held.

“It’s not just the box office. That’s big but when people come to the play we are absolutely shameless in urging them to donate and even before we open the play, we get the sponsors on the side, the Community Foundation has been a tremendous help with that and then we also have our annual sponsors before the play even begins we recruit them and they contribute months before the play even opens.”

All of the proceeds were given to the PG Community Foundation who will be the managers and trustees of the fund.

Planning of the theatre’s next production is now in its early stages.