Emergency crews were at the airport today (Thursday) to run a mock plane crash scenario with the Smithers Airport Authority.

Airport Manager Rob Blackburn said running these scenarios is important for ensuring passenger safety.

“If we practice, then in the event something real happened at the airport, we would be well versed in what exactly to do. We find it’s very important to practice and the more we practice, the better we are at our jobs.”

On scene were Smithers RCMP, Volunteer Fire Department, Telkwa Volunteer Fire Department, and BC Ambulance from Smithers, Houston, and Hazelton.

“More than just the Smithers emergency responders would respond if we had a real event at Smithers Airport,” said Blackburn.

For the scenario, actors played various passenger roles with a school bus used in place of a plane.

Blackburn said the substitute was used as airlines were busy and are recovering from the COVID pandemic.

As passengers were unloaded, crews sorted them between critical condition and stable.

Those deemed critical were first to be transported to the hospital, with those in unstable traveling soon after.

According to Blackburn, emergency crews and the airport run through a verbal walkthrough of an emergency scenario on a yearly basis with mock scenarios held every three years.