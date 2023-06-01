Healthcare workers in the north are now protected under expanded whistleblower legislation in BC.

Today (Thursday), the province announced that all five health authorities including Northern Health have been brought under the Public Interest Disclosure Act (PDIA).

“No one is above the rules. When someone sees something that could seriously undermine confidence in public services, it’s vital they feel they can safely share those concerns without fear of repercussion,” said Niki Sharma, Attorney General.

“As we bring more employees under the protections of this legislation, British Columbians can be reassured that serious wrongdoing will not get in the way of delivering the services we need most.”

Since 2018, the PDIA provides a framework for employees to report serious wrongdoing in the medical system to designated officers or to the Office of the Ombudsperson without fear of repercussions.

According to the BC Government, any workers who participate in investigations are protected from demotion, termination, or any other measures that would impact their working conditions.

The PIDA will also require ministries and the ombudsperson to report the number of disclosures they receive as well as the results of any investigations.

Other organizations now under the act include: