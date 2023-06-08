Much of the northeast region of BC is under an air quality advisory.

This includes Fort Nelson, the B.C. Peace River Region, Williston, Yellowhead, and Muncho Lake and Stone Mountain Parks, due to the wildfire smoke.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the smoke is travelling southwestward from a number of large blazes like the Hossitl Creek and Tooga Creek wildfires northeast of Fort Nelson, the Donnie Creek and Stoddart Creek wildfires north of Fort St. John, as well as the West Kiskatinaw River and Peavine Creek blazes south and southwest of Dawson Creek.

Smoke and wind are expected to continue over the next 24-48 hours.