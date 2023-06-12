Around 100 people were gathered to witness the grand opening of the Cycle 16 Phase One trail spanning from the Bulkley River Bridge east of Smithers to Babine Lake Road on Saturday.

The event was held at the enclave near the former Par 3 golf course which many biked to from town.

Over a decade ago, a trail along Highway 16 between Smithers and Telkwa was just an idea by a few residents in the communities, including now Cycle 16 President Allan Cormier.

Attending the event were Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill, Telkwa Mayor Brad Layton, Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako Director Mark Parker, and Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen (who was the MC).

“It’s an honour to be a part of this,” said Parker.

“This is my ninth year on the board, so I’ve seen this come from right where it started. Congratulations to the society, a lot of work goes into this.”

Also from the regional district was Smithers Rural Director Stoney Stoltenberg.

“When you look at community volunteer groups, the local government, provincial government, federal government, this is something you can accomplish and it’s something to be very proud of. I look forward to phase two and phase three.”

Philo Brenesy spoke at the event on behalf of MP Taylor Bachrach as he was unable to attended.

“At least as impressive as the trail is the group of people behind it and I take my bike helmet off to all the volunteers of the Cycle 16 Trail Society,” Bachrach said in his message.

Cullen shared a bit about his wishes with this trail on the provincial level between speeches.

“One day, and I hope it is not too far away, that we as a province will see trails like this as part of our transportation system. As much as any highway or bridge, to understand that this is the way we are going to be getting around more and more.”

Atrill arrived before the event at the Smithers Airport to speak at the opening.

“This is about community and when folks in the community want something and they convey that up the ladder and they show it with their grit, determination, and their never going away or letting the idea drop, things happen.”

In the past couple of weeks, the trail was paved, and lines were painted in preparation for the opening.

They also built the enclave with help from Muhiem Memorial Elementary students.