The Canadian Red Cross is looking for local volunteers to help run their Health Equipment Loan Program (HELP) in Smithers.

The program is community based and helps to lend equipment, so patients are able to recover from illnesses or surgeries at home.

Manager Suzzette Byfield said the program has over 70 sites across the province with 12 being in the north.

“We are primarily run by volunteers. They are the ones who receive referrals from the healthcare professionals and give out our equipment.”

The Smithers HELP lends equipment to residents in Burns Lake, Granisle, Witset, Hazelton, Houston, and the surrounding communities.

“Without the volunteers, we would not be able to reach as many people as we do,” said Byfield.

According to Byfield, volunteers are trained on how to operate and set up the equipment they lend during their volunteer time, and don’t require any training to apply.

They also make follow-up calls to remind borrowers when equipment is due for return and help them to make sure the equipment is returned properly.

“Last year, we had 265 clients and loaned out 516 pieces of equipment,” Byfield said.

The Smithers lending site is located on Alfred Avenue beside Smithers Bowl.

More information about the program can be found on the Canadian Red Cross website.