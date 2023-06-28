A pro-life painted crosswalk and flag will not be introduced to Smithers’ Main Street.

Members of the Pro-Life Society of Smithers attended Smithers Council on June 13th asking that the town introduce one or both to the downtown core as they had with the rainbow crosswalk and pride flag.

At last night’s (Tuesday) meeting, council discussed the idea.

Councilor Frank Wray called back to the rainbow crosswalk approval and his vote against the idea.

“I voted against the rainbow crosswalk because it broke our long-standing thing of not wanting to offend anybody by leaving them out when asking for something.”

He added that the pride flag hanging at the intersection of Second Avenue and Main Street was installed as a placeholder while Main Street was being repaved and never taken down.

Mayor Gladys Atrill mentioned her opposition to allowing the flag and crosswalk.

“I’m not in favour of placing symbols in public places that relate to health procedures since there are many that are viewed as controversial to some.”

Wray added he wishes a new policy would be implemented so the rainbow crosswalk is the last of its kind.

Discussions around the new policy will occur at the next council meeting.

The decision to not create the crosswalk was voted for unanimously.