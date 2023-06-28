The province is making it easier to book an appointment with a pharmacist now that they can see patients for minor ailments.

Pharmacists’ scope of practice was expanded on June 1, allowing them to prescribe for 21 minor ailments and contraceptives.

An online booking system launches tomorrow to make it easier to set up an appointment.

“New hospitals and clinics will help meet people’s healthcare needs over the long term, but we are also taking action today to make it easier for people to access the care they need now,” said Premier David Eby in a release.

“Starting tomorrow, people will be able to book an appointment online to see a pharmacist. This is a major step toward getting the health care you need, on your schedule, and in your neighbourhood.”

People will be able to search for available appointment times at nearby pharmacies for different ailments.

According to the B.C. government, over 25,000 people have seen a pharmacist for an assessment since June 1.

The online booking can be found using the link below once it goes live.

MORE: Pharmacist Assessments (B.C. government)

–Files by Josiah Spyker, My East Kooetany Now