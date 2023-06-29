Canada Day weekend is just a couple of days away, police are warning drivers that impaired driving enforcement will be increased across the province.

According to ICBC, an average of 1,400 people are injured in 2,362 impaired driving related crashes in the province every year.

Six of those injuries are recorded in 35 of those crashes in North Central BC every year.

“If you’re planning your weekend celebrations, night out, or even a day at the beach and it involves alcohol, be sure to also plan how you’re getting home. The key to preventing impaired driving is planning ahead. Save lives – take a taxi, ride share, ride transit, or arrange a designated driver,” Mike Farnworth, the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General said in a release.

Police CounterAttack roadchecks will be popping up all over BC throughout the weekend.