The RCMP are still investigating the 2021 wildfire that tore through the village of Lytton – today marks two years since the fire occurred.

The village’s state of local emergency just ended on June 19th, which has allowed residents to finally return home to their properties.

Despite some people returning to Lytton, police are reaffirming their commitment to investigating potential criminality associated with the blaze.

In a release, the RCMP said “We remain mindful of other investigations that focused on determining the cause, origin and looking at compliance or regulatory impacts.”

There is no timeline for when the investigation could be complete.

