Personal injuries cost Canadian economy $29 billion a year

By Will Peters
(Photo via Pixabay)

Today is the seventh annual National Injury Prevention Day.

According to Parachute, a national charity dedicated to preventing injuries, the Canadian economy takes a $29.4 billion dollar hit every year due to injuries alone, and injury is the leading cause of death in Canadians aged 1-44.

They say every day 634 Canadians are hospitalized due to injury, and 48 die – 75% of those deaths are from unintentional causes (falling, car crashes, etc.).

They also report that Canadian children die to injury more than all other causes combined.

Parachute has compiled resources on 24 different types of injury, from ATVs to poisoning, to help Canadians become better educated on safety practices.

You can find them here.

According to BC’s Injury Date Online Tool (iDOT), 2376 people were hospitalized by injuries in Northern Health in 2019/20.

In the same year, two out of every hundred people in BC were injured on the job.

You can find those stats, and many more, here.

