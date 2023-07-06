31 new affordable housing units are coming to Hazelton.

According to the province, the new units will be accessible to seniors, families, individuals and people living with disabilities within the village.

“The housing crisis is putting pressure on people and families across B.C., whether they live in a large urban area or a smaller community,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing.

Some of the units are expected to be accessible, with an additional seven being adaptable.

Also planned for the complex are indoor bike storage, a multi-purpose room, and laundry facilities.

“Finding affordable housing has long been a challenge for residents of Hazelton. The added housing capacity from this building will improve the lives of many individuals and families and ease the burden on our strained housing supply,” said Julie Maitland, mayor of Hazelton.

To help hit the affordability target, 21 of the units will be listed below market rates, with the remaining set at affordable rates.

One-, two-, and three-bedroom options will be available, with the building being managed by the Wrinch Memorial Foundation.