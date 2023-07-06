As the hottest time of the year starts to roll in, WorkSafe BC is reminding employers and employees to be extra cautious of heat stress.

“It is really important that all employers have a plan in place to make sure that workers are engaged in discussions about the hazard of heat right at the start of every work day,” Suzana Prpic, a WorkSafe BC Senior Manager told My PG Now.

She said these discussions should include:

Establishing a cooling area,

Determining a rest cycle,

Rotating work activities,

Easy access to water,

and whatever else may need to be addressed on a job-to-job basis

There were 115 approved heat stress claims made in 2021, and 81 last year.

Those most at risk, according to Prpic, are people who work physical jobs outside, like construction, farming, and roofing – but she said there are many indoor jobs, like restaurants, kitchens, and factories that also need to have a plan in place to keep their workers cool.

“Notify your supervisor as soon as you feel any signs of heat stress,” Prpic said. “Discussions can happen, work can be reallocated, support can be sought, first aid attendants can be notified, just to make sure workers are comfortable.”

Alongside open communication, workers are encouraged to drink plenty of water, wear loose fitting clothes, take breaks in cool areas, and know your own personal risk factors and limits.

You can find more information on heat stress here.