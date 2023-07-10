After increased fire activity over the weekend, the province has decided to ban all Category 1 burns across B.C. including the Northwest Fire Centre.

The only exception is the Haida Gwaii region.

The ban will come into effect as of 3 pm today (Monday).

In addition, Category 2 and 3 burns were previously banned which included the use of fireworks, burn barrels, and larger brush fires.

There are 310 active wildfires burning in the province, 128 of which are located in the Prince George Fire Centre along with 72 in the Northwest and another 33 in the Cariboo.

The province has declared a provincial state of emergency for the Stikine region.

Residents are asked to be prepared for evacuations by having grab-and-go bags ready and to reduce water use.

