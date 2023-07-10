The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an evacuation order about 18 kilometres north of Burns Lake.

This includes properties with access off Fisheries Road north of the junction with Augier Main FSR and Grizzly Main FSR south of Babine Lake.

An evacuation alert remains in place for residents accessing Babine Lake RD, north of the junction with the North Road FSR.

The Pinkut Creek wildfire has burned 512 hectares as of 4:30 p.m. this afternoon (Monday).

BC Wildfire Service’s website has the fire listed as Out of Control, and lightning as the suspected cause.