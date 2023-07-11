The province is sending funding to help strengthen resilience against climate-related hazards, such as flooding, drought, wildfires and heat.

For Smithers, $253,891 is being sent for the Smithers Airport South Slope Monitoring Project.

The town applied for the grant this past February in partnership with the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako.

With this, the town hopes to complete some surveying to determine how stable the riverbank south of the airport runway is, and what repairs are necessary to keep it stable.

“We’re investing in mitigation projects across the province so we can reduce the risk of disasters when they happen,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

“These projects will help communities better protect themselves against climate-related events and increase their resilience in the long run to keep people across B.C safer,”

$44 million is being provided to 63 communities across the province through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund to aid in disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation.