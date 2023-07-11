The Smithers RCMP believe a person on outstanding warrants from Prince George RCMP investigation may be in the Smithers area.

Police say Brent Jameson Morgan, 32, is wanted for three counts of breach of a release order.

It is believed he removed an ankle monitoring device.

Brent Morgan is described as:

Caucasian male

5’10” or 178 cm

179 lbs or 77 kg

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Police say he is considered violent, and should not be confronted under any circumstances.

Anyone with information on Brent Morgan or where he may be is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment.