The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an evacuation order for the Peacock Creek Wildfire.

This affects residents with access off Buck Flats Road from the Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club to the intersection with Roses Forest Service Road.

With the order, residents must leave the area and are being asked to register at the Houston Community Centre reception centre.

The blaze sits at 250 hectares burned as of 5:40 this morning (Wednesday).

BC Wildfire Services has the fire listed as one of note, and out of control.