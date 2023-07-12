A drinking water advisory has been issued for the Town of Smithers and Smithers Regional Airport Water System due to a change in Canadian drinking water guidelines.

The guideline change has to do with the allowed amount of manganese in the water, which was lowered in May 2019.

When the town replaced one of the three well pumps to feed the water systems, tests showed manganese levels ranged between 0.1 and 0.18 milligrams per litre.

With the change, the allowed manganese concentration is 0.12 milligrams per litre.

According to a statement from the town, water quality has not changed compared to before the pump replacement.

Water may be used for showering, bathing, and other household uses without concern.

The main uses where water should not be used are with baby formulas for infants and in food and drinks for young children.

In adults, short term exposure to water with higher than regulated manganese levels are not a concern.

This is not a boil water advisory as boiling water may increase the manganese concentration.

The town hopes to meet the new guidelines soon.

More information can be found on the Town of Smithers website.