Property sales were down for the first half of this year when compared to the same time last year in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

That’s according to new data released by the BC Northern Real Estate Board (BCNREB).

In Smithers, 72 properties changed hands at a combined value of $34 million in that time.

Last year, 90 sales occurred totaling $46 million.

Houston follows the trend as 23 properties changed hands compared to the 35 of last year.

23 properties were sold in Burns Lake totaling $6.4 million, about half of last year’s $12.2 million.

Across northern BC, 2033 properties have sold over the first half of 2023, down from the 2920 homes sold during the same time last year.

In a news release, the BCNREB said there was a rebound in sales for Q2, after a continued downward trend from 2022.

Over the summer, a softening in the economy is expected to occur which could influence housing markets.