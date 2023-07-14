Prince George’s Nico Myatovic has returned home from his first successful NHL camp, after being selected 33rd overall by the Anaheim Ducks in last month’s NHL Draft.

“It was really cool to get introduced into the organization,” Myatovic told My PG Now. “They are a first-class facility there with tons of resources that are available to us, it was cool to see.”

“I think I made a good first impression,” he continued. “I learned a lot of stuff I can take back with me this summer and work on before the main camp.”

Myatovic was the first pick of the second round, he and his parents travelled to Nashville to take in the experience.

“My agent was inching towards me being gone pretty early in day two,” he explained. “I didn’t know what team it was going to be, but being the very first pick [on day two] was very exciting.”

He said he had discussions with the Ducks’ regional scout, and other members of the team at the scouting combine and had a hunch they were a team that was interested in him prior to the draft.

Now that the Memorial Cup Final, NHL scouting combine, NHL draft, and Ducks camp are all done, Myatovic said he was finally able to catch his breath and take in the life-changing year he just had.

“It was a crazy year,” he said with a laugh. “It was everything you want to do in a year like that. Now that I’m home, I’m trying to reconnect with my family and friends, trying to see them a lot and spend time with them.”

Myatovic will return to the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds after the Ducks’ full training camp concludes in the fall.

Seattle will be in Prince George to play the Cougars on February 19 and 20, 2024.