Businesses and organizations in B.C. have until December to comply with new plastic waste regulations from the provincial government.

The regulations cover disposable food service accessories, plastic bags, food service packaging made of polystyrene foam and oxo-degradable plastics.

The B.C. government is calling it the Single-Use and Plastic Waste Prevention Regulation.

“Focusing on hard-to-recycle single-use and plastic items will help move B.C. to a circular economy where waste and pollution are eliminated, products and materials are kept in the economy through re-use, and natural systems are regenerated,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in a release.

Provincial officials said the requirements will start to come into effect in December, but no exact date has been given.

They said this will give businesses and the public six months to get educated on the changes.

The Single-Use and Plastic Waste Prevention Regulation can be viewed here.

