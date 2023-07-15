Listen Live

type here...
- Advertisement -
HomeNewsRegional District of Bulkley-Nechako issues Evacuation Order for Heading Creek Wildfire, expands...
FeaturedNews

Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako issues Evacuation Order for Heading Creek Wildfire, expands alert in Nechako Southeast

By Darin Bain
File photo - BC Wildfire Service (Photo by BC Gov Flickr)

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an Evacuation Order near the Heading Creek FSR wildfire.

Included in the order is all lands and properties on the northeast shore of Elwin Lake.

Heading Creek FSR Evacuation Order (Courtesy: Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako)

Additionally, the RDBN has expanded the Evacuation Alert in the Nechako Southeast Area.

This includes many lands and properties south of Highway 16, including properties south of Highway 16 within the municipal boundaries of the Village of Fraser Lake, the Stellat’en First Nation, and the Saik’uz First Nation.

Nechako Southeast Evacuation Alert Expansion (Courtesy: Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako)

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    In The News