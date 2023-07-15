The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an Evacuation Order near the Heading Creek FSR wildfire.

Included in the order is all lands and properties on the northeast shore of Elwin Lake.

Additionally, the RDBN has expanded the Evacuation Alert in the Nechako Southeast Area.

This includes many lands and properties south of Highway 16, including properties south of Highway 16 within the municipal boundaries of the Village of Fraser Lake, the Stellat’en First Nation, and the Saik’uz First Nation.