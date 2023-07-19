The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has amended the evacuation orders in place surrounding the Parrot Lookout Wildfire.

The evacuation order for all lands and properties west of 21 kilometres on Colleymount Road remains in place.

The evacuation order for all lands and properties east of and including 21285 Colleymount Road to Brown Road is amended, and the Evacuation Alert remains in place.

As of 10:24 this morning (Wednesday) the Parrot Lookout Wildfire is 6,758 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service crews are working to build a guard along the east flank to protect the Colleymount Road area.

On the west flank, crews are mopping up and conducting danger tree assessments and falling.