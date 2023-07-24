A wildfire burning south of the Noonlang Lake area, west of Carp Lake has led to Evacuation Alert from the Regional Districts of Bulkley-Nechako and Fraser Fort-George.

People living within an evacuation alert area are reminded that wildland interface fire conditions may unexpectedly change and make it necessary to require immediate evacuation to ensure the personal safety of our residents and front line responders.

Residents in alert areas are advised to take steps to immediately prepare themselves in the event that an evacuation is

required and immediately take the following actions to help prevent damage to home, property and to prepare for

personal safety:

• gather important papers and move valuables to alternate locations;

• make arrangements for pets to be moved to a safe location;

• make arrangements for livestock for a safe alternative location in case an evacuation order is issued

• prepare a 72-hour personal emergency kit for you and your family; remember to include any necessary

medications in your kit