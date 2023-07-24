The Northern Nursing Program offered by UNBC and CNC has renewed its national accreditation and BC College of Nurses and Midwives recognition for the next five years to seven years.

According to a news release, this will continue to provide graduates with the academic qualifications required to put their nursing skills to work anywhere in Canada.

The program allows students to take their first two years at either Coast Mountain College (CMTN) in Terrace, or the College of New Caledonia (CNC) in Quesnel or Prince George, and then finish their last two years of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at UNBC, enabling individuals to fully complete their degree without leaving our region.

“Residents of northern B.C. continue to benefit from the strong collaboration with post-secondary institutions that enables the recruitment and retention of highly skilled nursing graduates who are passionate about providing care in the North,” said Cathy Ulrich, Northern Health President and Chief Executive Officer.

“The renewed accreditation and recognition of the quality education the NCBNP provides is well-deserved.”

In completing a Nursing degree, people can enter a wide variety of careers, including patient care, public health, technology and clinical systems, leadership, and change management, among others.

“By staying in the North to complete my Nursing degree, I’ve seen myself grow as a member of my home community and become an active member of the healthcare field. As I complete my post-secondary journey, I am grateful to my instructors and classmates for providing me with the tools and skills needed to succeed in my new role in the Terrace hospital maternity ward,” says Sarah Davey, an NCBNP graduate who completed her first two years at Coast Mountain College and recently celebrated completing her degree at UNBC’s 2023 convocation ceremony.