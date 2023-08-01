According to new data release by Statistics Canada, the Crime Severity Index (CSI) for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District dropped last year.

Around Smithers, CSI dropped about 5 per cent to 76.16 compared to 2021.

Houston dropped from 198.34 in 2021 to 173.69 in 2022, a difference of 12.4 per cent.

The downward trend continues in Burns Lake as their CSI was 109.90 for 2022 and 131.91 for 2021.

Drops in CSI are related to a reduced number of incidents reported in 2022, ranging from a two percent to 16 per cent decrease compared to 2021.

In Smithers, crime rates have gone up almost two per cent, with the CSI climbing to 198.78 compared to 163.98 in 2021.