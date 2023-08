ICBC is warning long weekend travellers to use caution on their journeys.

On average, there are 2,064 car crashes – resulting in 562 injuries and two deaths – every BC Day long weekend.

130 of those crashes and 24 of those injuries occur in Northern BC.

ICBC is reminding drivers to check Drive BC before departing on their trip, be patient with slower-moving vehicles, and have an emergency kit on hand.

