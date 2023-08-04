Emergency Department services at Wrinch Memorial Hospital in Hazelton will be interrupted this weekend.

The interruption began this morning (Friday) at 7:00 and will last until 7:00 Monday morning.

According to Northern Health, this is due to a shortage in nursing staff.

Anyone in the Hazelton area is asked to call 9-1-1 in the event of a life-threatening emergency for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Those with non-urgent care needs are asked to call the Northern Health Virtual Clinic (1-844-645-7811) to access a family doctor or nurse practitioner.