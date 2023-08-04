Listen Live

Hazelton hospital sees service interruptions due to nurse staff shortage

By Logan Flint
(Photo supplied by MyPGNow.com staff)

Emergency Department services at Wrinch Memorial Hospital in Hazelton will be interrupted this weekend.

The interruption began this morning (Friday) at 7:00 and will last until 7:00 Monday morning.

According to Northern Health, this is due to a shortage in nursing staff.

Anyone in the Hazelton area is asked to call 9-1-1 in the event of a life-threatening emergency for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Those with non-urgent care needs are asked to call the Northern Health Virtual Clinic (1-844-645-7811) to access a family doctor or nurse practitioner.

