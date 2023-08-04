BC Highway Patrol (BCHP) in Smithers was conducting traffic enforcement in Rose Lake, which led to the seizure of cocaine and fentanyl.

At about 3:30pm on Monday (July 31st), a Honda Accord was speeding through a construction zone and was promptly stopped.

The Highway Patrol stated discussions with the driver raised suspicions and they were arrested.

A search of the vehicle found $250,000 worth of drugs, which were seized along with the vehicle.

Inspector Darren Woroshelo, Officer in Charge of Northern BCHP said, “The substances that have been seized from within this vehicle can no longer pose a danger to those in our communities or on our highways.”

“I commend the work of this officer as well as all others who work tirelessly to make our highways safer together every day.”

The driver was later released and facing multiple charges under the Criminal Code of Canada and BC Motor Vehicle Act.