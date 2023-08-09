A proposal from BC Housing to rezone the Capri Motor Inn from tourism commercial to institutional was voted against at last night’s (Tuesday) town council meeting.

In June, the crown agency planned on purchasing the inn and adjacent restaurant to repurpose them pending rezoning by the town.

This was to help offset the housing shortage in town and to act as a solution to the encampment near Veterans Park.

If the rezoning from tourism commercial to institutional went through, 60 new housing units would be opened over three years with the restaurant renovated into a kitchen facility for the development.

During the public hearing, residents nearby voiced concern that the rezoning and subsequent purchase would devalue homes, increase taxes, and the proximity to Walnut Park Elementary.

Letters from businesses along Frontage Road, where the inn is located, also voiced opposition to the town rezoning the property.

Yesterday, BC Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon spoke in Prince George about some of the challenges with creating housing solutions.

“The challenge we have across the province when it comes to housing is everyone knows we need it, but nobody wants it. At some point, we must have difficult conversations about if we want people sleeping in parks and what that comes with, or do we want to give them the shelter and supports that they need?”

The vote to rezone the hotel property was defeated four to three, with Councilors Frank Wray, John Buikema, Calvin Elliot, and Laura Leonard opposed.

“I feel like I’m in a good place and am going to vote no to the zoning for all the reasons we have heard tonight,” said Councilor Leonard.

Councilors Elliot, Buikema, and Wray agreed.

“It’s obvious people are afraid, angry, or worried about what we see for crime in the community, but I do think some of that is being confused with what housing can provide,” said Mayor Gladys Atrill.

With files – Darin Bain, My Bulkley Lakes Now