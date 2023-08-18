RCMP in New Hazelton are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who is believed to be in the Smithers area.
44-year-old Kenton David Fast is described as a:
- Caucasian Male
- 178 centimetres
- 78 kilograms
- Brown hair
- Blond goatee
- Blue eyes
He was wanted for:
- Drug trafficking
- Firearms possession
- Failing to comply with a probation order
- Breach of Probation
If located, do not confront Fast and contact the RCMP.
Anyone with information is asked to call the New Hazelton detachment (250-842-3521).