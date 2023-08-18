RCMP in New Hazelton are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who is believed to be in the Smithers area.

44-year-old Kenton David Fast is described as a:

Caucasian Male

178 centimetres

78 kilograms

Brown hair

Blond goatee

Blue eyes

He was wanted for:

Drug trafficking

Firearms possession

Failing to comply with a probation order

Breach of Probation

If located, do not confront Fast and contact the RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Hazelton detachment (250-842-3521).