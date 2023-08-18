Listen Live

New Hazelton RCMP on the hunt for wanted man

By Logan Flint
Kenton Fast (Photo Supplied: New Hazelton RCMP)

RCMP in New Hazelton are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who is believed to be in the Smithers area. 

44-year-old Kenton David Fast is described as a: 

  • Caucasian Male 
  • 178 centimetres  
  • 78 kilograms 
  • Brown hair 
  • Blond goatee 
  • Blue eyes 

He was wanted for: 

  • Drug trafficking 
  • Firearms possession 
  • Failing to comply with a probation order 
  • Breach of Probation 

If located, do not confront Fast and contact the RCMP. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Hazelton detachment (250-842-3521).

