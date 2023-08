Several communities across Northern BC are at or near the top when it comes to poor air quality.

Vanderhoof currently has the second worst rating in all of the province at 159, while Prince George sits in fifth place with a mark of 151.

Burns Lake (144), Houston (144), and Smithers (136) help round out the top 10.

Environment Canada has issued a Smoky Skies bulletin for several of these communities including PG.