Someone in the Nechako Lakes area has a million reasons to smile today.

A winning ticket for last night’s (Saturday) Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball prize draw was purchased in the Nechako Lakes area, netting the winner $1 million.

The exact match number for the draw was 12849755-01.

There was no winner for the Gold Ball prize of $50 million, or the Classic Draw grand prize of $5 million.

The full prize break down can be found here.