For the 13th consecutive month, at least 190 BC residents have died from the province’s toxic drug supply.

According to the BC Coroners Service, 198 people passed away from an unregulated drug death in July – that equates to an average of 6.4 deaths per day.

“I am saddened to once again report that British Columbia’s toxic drug crisis shows no signs of abating,” said Lisa Lapointe, chief coroner.

“We are continuing to experience record numbers of deaths provincewide because of the toxic drug supply. The unregulated illicit market is highly unpredictable and continues to put thousands of lives at risk each month. Despite recommendations for the urgent expansion of a safer drug supply, very few have access to a stable, lower-risk alternative.”

Northern Health tallied 13 fatalities last month, one of which, was in the northwest. Fentanyl has been detected in nearly 74% of all drug deaths in our region this year.

So far this year, our health authority has seen 107 toxic drug fatalities – 32 of which were in the northwest corner of BC.

Northern Health has the highest unregulated drug death rate among all the health authorities at 59.8 per 100,000 people – with Vancouver Coastal the next closest at 56.7.

However, 56% of all toxic drug deaths have been in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions.

In terms of Health Service Delivery Area, the Northwest has the fourth-highest drug toxicity death rate of 70.1– only the Northern Interior (70.8), Central Vancouver Island (71.2), and Vancouver (89.2) ranked ahead.

Last year, Northern Health posted 187 drug poisoning fatalities, with 57 of those occurring in the Northwest – both record highs.

So far this year, 1,455 people have lost their lives due to the toxic drug supply – 69.7% of those deaths are between the ages of 30 and 59.

The 40-49 age grouping has the highest unregulated drug death rate in BC at 80.3 followed by those aged 50-59 (79.9).

Last year 2,384 residents passed away from illicit drug overdoses, making it the deadliest year on record.

“In just two days, we’ll recognize International Overdose Awareness Day,” Lapointe said.

“This most sombre of occasions is an important opportunity to recognize all our family members, friends, colleagues and neighbours who have been lost to unregulated drugs. While we honour their memory and grieve alongside their loved ones, we must urge decision-makers to do more to stop these preventable deaths from occurring. The critical risks and losses of life resulting from this public health emergency deserve an urgent response. We must not accept the continued loss of six lives each and every day.”

Unregulated drug toxicity is now the leading cause of death in British Columbia for people aged 10 to 59, accounting for more deaths than homicides, suicides, accidents and natural disease combined.

12,739 British Columbians have died from unregulated drugs since the public health emergency was first declared in April 2016.