ICBC is asking drivers to use extra caution this Labour Day weekend.

They say 568 people are injured in 1,994 crashes across the province this weekend every year.

On average, 20 of those are injured in 106 crashes in North Central BC.

This month, police are also warning drivers they are ramping up enforcement on distracted driving – saying drivers are 3.6 times more likely to crash if they are texting or talking on the phone.

“Sadly, in B.C., we lose 77 people each year as a result of crashes involving distracted driving. All of these deaths are preventable. We know that roads will be even busier as we head back to school and work, so drivers, be proactive and put your phone away. No call or text is worth the risk,” BC Highway Patrol Chief Superintendent Holly Turton said in a release.

Nearly 40% of crashes reported to police involve distracted driving as a factor.

In North Central BC, an average of 15 people are killed in distracted driving related accidents – according to the RCMP.