The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako and the Cheslatta Carrier Nation has issued an evacuation order near the Wells Creek Wildfire.

The order includes all properties, lands and dwellings along Ootsa Lake Road, including Petkau Road, Marilla Road, St. Marys Pit Road, to the Marilla Main FSR, including IR 1, and Parcel 11 (East Ootsa Charlie Reserve).

As of 10:29 last night (Saturday), the Wells Creek Wildfire, around 55 kilometres south of Burns Lake, was 7,901.58 hectares.