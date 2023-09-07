Burns Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.
37-year-old Murray Edmund Lee was last seen on August 31st after his campsite was found unattended.
Also missing from the campsite was a yellow 2016 Kia Rio Hatchback with Ontario license plate number BXLH 364.
Lee is described as:
- Caucasian male 5’ 8 – 5’ 10
- 160 lbs (72 kgs)
- Slim build
- Shoulder length reddish brown hair
- Full beard reddish brown in colour
- Glasses
Anyone with information is asked to contact Burns Lake RCMP.