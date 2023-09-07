Listen Live

37-year-old man missing from Burns Lake

By Logan Flint
Murray Edmund Lee was last seen at his campsite in Burns Lake (Photo Supplied: Burns Lake RCMP)

Burns Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man. 

37-year-old Murray Edmund Lee was last seen on August 31st after his campsite was found unattended. 

His yellow 2016 Kia Rio Hatchback was also missing from the campsite (Photo Supplied: Burns Lake RCMP)

Also missing from the campsite was a yellow 2016 Kia Rio Hatchback with Ontario license plate number BXLH 364. 

Lee is described as: 

  • Caucasian male 5’ 8 – 5’ 10 
  • 160 lbs (72 kgs) 
  • Slim build 
  • Shoulder length reddish brown hair
  • Full beard reddish brown in colour 
  • Glasses 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burns Lake RCMP.

