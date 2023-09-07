Burns Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

37-year-old Murray Edmund Lee was last seen on August 31st after his campsite was found unattended.

Also missing from the campsite was a yellow 2016 Kia Rio Hatchback with Ontario license plate number BXLH 364.

Lee is described as:

Caucasian male 5’ 8 – 5’ 10

160 lbs (72 kgs)

Slim build

Shoulder length reddish brown hair

Full beard reddish brown in colour

Glasses

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burns Lake RCMP.