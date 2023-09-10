There was a fatal accident on Highway 97 south of Williams Lake Friday night just before 6:00.

According to the RCMP, there was a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of Highway 97 and Horsefly/Likely Road.

A 60-year-old man, the driver of the motorcycle, died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV suffered only minor injuries.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, but drugs or alcohol are not suspected.

The Highway was closed for about six hours before it re-opened.

With files from George Henderson mycariboonow.com