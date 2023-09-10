The BC RCMP’s North District Major Crimes Unit and the Smithers RCMP are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday.

Police responded to a report of a firearm discharged outside of a residence on the 4000-block of Highway 16.

A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries.

“Investigators believe this incident was targeted,” said Cpl. James Grandy of the BC RCMP.

“We’re reassuring the public that we do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.”

Police are currently not releasing further information to protect the integrity of the investigation.

The North District Major Crimes unit has taken conduct of the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Smithers RCMP detachment.