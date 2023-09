The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an evacuation alert near the Pinkut Creek Wildfire.

The alert includes all lands, properties and dwellings in the vicinity of Babine Lake accessed off Fisheries Road, north of where it crosses an unnamed creek.

The alert area is approximately 30 kilometres north of Burns Lake.

As of the BC Wildfire Service’s latest update on the Pinkut Creek Wildfire, the fire is estimated at 6,890.