The Williams Lake RCMP is investigating a suspicious death.

Just before 4:30 yesterday (Saturday) morning, Mounties responded to a residence on the 1000 block of 2nd Avenue in Williams Lake for a disturbance.

When officers arrived they found a deceased adult male.

Police say initial evidence at the scene indicates criminality was involved, and they’re treating the incident as suspicious.

The North District RCMP Major Crime are supporting the investigation.