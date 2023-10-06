One person is dead following a car accident near Vanderhoof earlier this week.

On Monday morning (October 2nd) just before 9:00, the Vanderhoof RCMP was called to an accident near McCall Road, west of the town.

Witnesses told police a Cadillac had crossed Highway 16’s center line and hit a semi-truck. The driver, an adult male, died in the crash.

Police said several vehicles were involved in the collision, but no other injuries were reported.

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone who may have dashcam footage or information to contact them.