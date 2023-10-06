Northern Health and the Ministry of Health are encouraging residents to get their immunizations this month as cold and flu season begins to roll in.

“An increase in hospital visits with the fall respiratory illness season requires measures to ensure our acute care is effective and our health-care system is strong, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

“We all know that getting immunized is the best way for us to protect ourselves, our loved ones and the B.C. healthcare workers we rely on. We all know that to keep ourselves healthy and our healthcare system strong, we all need to do our part. And by getting our free and readily available COVID-19 and influenza vaccines at the same time, we’re all doing precisely what’s needed.”

In an interview with Vista Radio, Dr. Abigal Steinberg, a Northern Health Medical Health Officer, said vaccines will be available in “many participating pharmacies, health authority clinics, and some primary care provider offices throughout the province and our region.”

She said there are vaccines for everyone 6 months and older, and all of them are free.

With respiratory illness season arriving, Dr. Steinberg said the health authority is expecting an increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations.

“Last week we saw eight hospital admissions across Northern Health, there was one critical care admission, and zero deaths,” she explained.

You can find up to date COVID information here.

Invitation for appointments for the general public will begin on October 10th, anyone wanting to get their shots will be able to get both at the same time.

People at the highest risk will be given priority.