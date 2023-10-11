ICBC and police are launching a pedestrian safety campaign in response to the sharp increase in pedestrian injuries and fatalities on the road this time of year.

According to ICBC, nearly half of all crashes involving pedestrians happen between October and January as visibility and weather worsen in the province.

They added distracted driving and failing to yield the right-of-way are the top contributing factors for drivers in pedestrian related crashes.

Across the province, an average of 53 pedestrians are killed and more than 2,300 are injured in crashed each year.

In the North Central region, 61 pedestrians are injured in 74 crashes on average each year.

“We all need to do our part to improve pedestrian safety on our roads this fall,” said BC Association of Chiefs of Police President Todd Preston.

“The days are getting shorter which means pedestrians will be navigating roads in the dark. When driving, please take extra time to look for pedestrians, especially at intersections. As a pedestrian, use designated cross walks, make eye contact with drivers and wear light colours and reflectors.”

ICBC and police are asking drivers to reduce their speed when pedestrians are present, be ready to stop for pedestrians, and focus on the road.

ICBC and volunteers will also be handing out safety reflectors throughout the province to help pedestrians increase their visibility to drivers.